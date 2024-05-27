Advertisement

Crime

Schoolteacher stabbed by pupil in western France

AFP - [email protected]
Published: 27 May, 2024 CET. Updated: Mon 27 May 2024 16:22 CET
An illustration photo showing a police car, in Montpellier, southern France. (Photo by Pascal GUYOT / AFP)

An 18-year-old pupil was detained in western France on Monday after injuring his schoolteacher and fleeing, authorities said.

The teacher from the town of Chemille-en-Anjou in western France "suffered a facial injury that is not life-threatening", said a joint statement from the authorities including the prefect and public prosecutor.

After the attack at the Lycee de l'Hyrome on Monday morning, the suspect quickly left through the window, abandoning his weapon, according to the authorities. He was detained by gendarmes and municipal police.

The officials said in the statement that the young man was not previously known to the police, adding that counselling was provided to pupils and teachers after the attack.

An investigation into "attempted murder" has been launched.

France has in recent years been shaken by a series of school incidents involving attacks on teachers as well as schoolchildren by their peers.

In April, French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal announced measures to crack down on teenage violence in and around schools, as the government seeks to reclaim ground on security from the far-right ahead of upcoming European elections.

