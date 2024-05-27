Olympic road closures take effect in Paris

Advertisement

As Paris prepares to host the Olympic Games the city has started shutting down certain roads and bridges to vehicles.

The primary areas affected are around the Eiffel Tower, Champ-de-Mars and Trocadero, as well as the Place de la Concorde and Les Invalides and Alexandre III bridge.

These areas will all become games venues, hosting events including beach volleyball, fencing and urban sports.

Some of the roads are closed only to cars while others are closed to all traffic, including pedestrians and cyclists.

As for public transport, Metro line 12 is not currently stopping at the Concorde station, although the rest of the line is operational. From June 17th Lines 1 and 8 will also cease to stop at Concorde and the station itself will close.

Other Metro stations are scheduled to close during the Games period itself.

To keep up to date on closures and verify whether or not your route will pass through any restricted areas, you can use the interactive map on the Anticiper les Jeux website. Keep in mind it begins offering information starting on July 15th, however.

You can also plan your public transport route to check for any closures using the Île-de-France Mobilités app.

Which roads are already closed to motorists?

The Place Gouraud, located near the Champ-de-Mars in Paris' 7th arrondissement

The Avenue Gallieni, located near to Invalides in Paris' 7th arrondissement

Parts of the Place de la Concorde, including the 'Cours la Reine' running between Avenue Winston-Churchill and Avenue Franklin-D-Roosevelt next to the Seine, and the North-south axis

The Alexandre III bridge in the 8th arrondissement and the Port des Champs-Élysées

Parts of the area around Trocadéro in the 16th arrondissement, including the south-bound roadway at Place du Trocadéro. The Avenue du Président Wilson was modified to only allow a single lane of traffic.

What about upcoming closures?

Starting on May 30th - the Bleuet-de-France roundabout near Invalides in the 7th arrondissement will only run along the Rue de Grenelle section, meaning you will not be able to follow it toward the Pont Alexandre III bridge (which is closed).

Starting on June 1st - The Place de la Concorde will close to everyone, including vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists. You can see the area in the map below next to Concorde that will be off-limits to the public (in orange), and the roads blocked off to cyclists (in red), alongside the diversion (in blue).

Credit: French government, Anticiper les Jeux

Starting on June 3rd - Most of the Champ-de-Mars area will start to be closed off to the public. The Port des Invalides (near the Pont Alexandre III) will close from June 3rd to June 10th.