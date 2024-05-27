French assisted dying bill to be debated in parliament

Advertisement

If the bill becomes law at the end of discussions - which are likely to last for more than a year - it will bring France closer into line with its European neighbours some of whom already allow assisted suicide.

It has come into being after a citizens' council made the recommendation to loosen France's strict rules on assisted dying.

Macron has insisted that any authorisation to choose death should be limited to people with incurable illnesses and intense pain.

The bill is widely referred to as focusing on fin de vie (end of life) or aide à mourir (help to die) in the French debate, rather than "assisted suicide" or "euthanasia".

Macron said in March that France needed the law because "there are situations you cannot humanely accept".

The goal was "to reconcile the autonomy of the individual with the solidarity of the nation", he said.

The bill is facing stiff opposition from religious leaders as well as many health workers - although France's council on medical ethics broadly supports the bill.

While most left-leaning MPs and Macron allies back the law, some of them said they would join the conservative opposition in voting against, mostly for reasons based on personal experience.

All parties' parliamentary leaders have said that they will not pressure their MPs to follow the party line.

Communist deputy Andre Chassaigne whose brother, suffering from pancreatic cancer, killed himself has said he could not back a law that allowed "killing".

"I helped my mother die," Green deputy Sandrine Rousseau said last month. "She committed suicide and I was there. Who am I to prevent her?"

One key question is whether patients who are no longer able to trigger the protocol ending their life themselves can be euthanised by qualified personnel.

Only French citizens or people who live in France in a 'stable and regular' way will be allowed to apply for assisted dying - a clause intended to avoid France becoming a centre for foreigners wishing to travel to end their lives.

Eligible patients will also have to be over 18, able to clearly express their wishes and suffer from a condition that limits their life expectancy to the short or medium term.

Psychiatric illnesses are specifically ruled out from the bill, as are neurodegenerative conditions such as Alzheimer's.

Until now, French patients in pain wishing to end their lives have had to travel abroad, including to neighbouring Belgium which, along with the Netherlands, in 2002 became the first EU country to allow euthanasia.

Spain in 2021 authorised euthanasia and medically-assisted suicide for people with a serious and incurable illness, followed by Portugal last year.