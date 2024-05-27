Can I buy French train tickets after boarding?

Advertisement

The short answer is that it depends on the type of train you are taking. However, in most cases, you must reserve tickets in advance and failure to do so can lead to fines.

Here is the situation for each of the train services in France;

High-speed TGVs (InOui and OuiGo) and Intercité trains

France's high-speed trains are InOui and OuiGo (the budget service). Intercité trains are non-high speed trains, including night-time services, that connect major cities.

All of these require advance booking - you can buy your ticket either from the machines or manned customer service booths (guichets) in the stations or online on the SNCF website or SNCF Connect app.

You can also call the phone number 36 35 to speak to an operator and buy an InOui or Intercités ticket. More info here.

In all cases you must book a ticket for the specific train that you intended to travel on - eg the 14.04 service from Paris to Marseille. You can't book a ticket, for example, that allows you to take any train from Paris to Marseille on Thursday, as the timing would be specified.

The advantage of this system is that each ticket automatically gives you a reserved seat for no extra cost, so there is no fighting to get a seat once you are onboard. If you're booking online you can specify (according to availability) whether you want a seat on the upper or lower deck of the train or whether you prefer the window or aisle seat. If you're travelling with a companion you can specify a seat next to them - or far away from them, depending on your preference.

The disadvantage is that you can only travel on the service specified - so if your plans change or you are delayed then you will need to get a new ticket.

If you fail to purchase a ticket in advance, you can be charged the full ticket price plus a fine, which you must pay within three months or it will be increased. More info here.

TER and regional trains

These are the local trains, slower, stopping in smaller places and with a more basic service and less fancy trains.

TER services are generally first come, first served and they do not allow you to book a specific seat in advance, though some lines have begun offering tickets with seat selection.

To make things just a little more confusing, however, TER services are run by the 13 different French regions and some rules vary between regions. Each region also has its own website for ticketing information.

As a result, whether or not you can book on board depends on the train, though in most cases you will need to have purchased your ticket before boarding. This can be done online or at the station, either at the ticketing desk or machine.

The Transilien services in the Paris region do not offer an option to purchase a ticket on board. That being said, there are several options, including buying your ticket on your smartphone using the Île-de-France Mobilités and SNCF Connect apps.

Similarly, the TER services in the Occitanie region technically only allows people to purchase tickets online (at trainlio.sncf.com), at the station, or using the ticket machine.

However, if you immediately go to the conductor after boarding, then you can get a ticket plus a fine ranging from €10 to €90. If you fail to do so, then you will be fined up to €150.

In contrast, some regions do still allow you to buy tickets on board for a slightly higher price. For example, the southern Nouvelle Aquitaine region allows you to purchase tickets on board during evenings and weekends, but only on certain lines.

You can find out if you can purchase tickets on board a TER by going to the region's website and seeking out their 'FAQ' page or searching the region and the key words "comment (or où) acheter un billet TER (INSERT REGION)?"

Once you get your TER ticket, it is only valid for the specific line you selected - eg Annecy to Lyon - but you are not limited to a specific time. In most cases you can use it at any time, in accordance with the region's deadlines, which can sometimes go up to 150 days in advance.

Generally, you are not guaranteed a seat, so you may have to stand if there are crowds.

'Composter votre billet'

It used to be the rule that all train tickets had to be 'composter' (stamped) before boarding the train - using the yellow machines on the platform.

These days, fewer and fewer people travel with paper tickets and if you order online or via the app, you will receive a virtual ticket with a QR code, which does not require any kind of stamping.

Because of this, most lines now say that it is no longer compulsory to stamp your ticket, and the yellow machines are gradually disappearing.

Many of the bigger stations now have scanners at the entrance to the platform, so that you have to scan your ticket (whether paper or digital) in order to get onto the platform.

Paris public transport

The system for city public transport varies depending on where you are, but the general rule is that you must pay in advance, unless you live in an area with free public transport.

In Paris, you cannot purchase Metro tickets on board, as in order to get into the Metro you need to either swipe or enter your ticket (or to be really good at vaulting over the ticket barrier - despite this being widespread, we really don't recommend it, you're cheating the public transport system of funds and you will be fined if you are caught).

However, buses are a little different. You can text the number 93100, plus the 'Bus (INSERT BUS NUMBER)'. This will function as a ticket.

If you are caught travelling without a valid ticket you'll have to pay €50 on the spot, or €100 if you decide to pay later, so make sure you hold on to that tiny piece of paper throughout your journey. You can see the fines listed here.