Elections, visas, and stinging beasts: 6 essential articles for life in France

Yes, there’s the European elections in June, and the US Presidential election in November – but you may also have heard that there’s a General Election on July 4th in the UK.

If you’re a British citizen living in France, you may want to have your say, so here’s how you can register to vote, even if you have lived outside the UK for more than 15 years.

How Brits living in Europe can register to vote for UK election

Another one for Britons living in France. Now that the dust has settled from the somewhat chaotic post-Brexit period, the system for swapping a UK driving licence for a French one seems to be running fairly smoothly. There are, however, some things that UK licence holders need to know.

5 things Brits in France need to know about swapping driving licences

The idea of a prolonged stay in France to learn the language while also soaking up some French culture and a few pains au chocolat / chocolatines is a popular one and there are many language schools that offer intensive courses.

If you are looking to move to France to improve your French language skills, some courses might allow you to qualify for a student visa – but many will not.

Can I get a French student visa if I sign up for a language course?

If you have property in France that you advertise for short-term rentals on a certain website, you’ll know about the numerous restrictions in place, but new legislation making its way through the French parliament is set to tighten the rules further. Here’s what you need to know.

French politicians agree on tighter Airbnb rules

France routinely ranks at the top of the world's most visited tourist destination - but the vast majority of people visit the same few sites, which some consider over-rated. Here are our suggestions for a few different places to visit, far from the maddening crowds.

19 alternative places to visit in France to avoid the crowds

It’s the bee, wasp and hornet time of year again. The last thing you want to discover is that any of them have made a nest in or around your French property – and this is, potentially, more of a problem for second-home owners whose properties are empty for long periods.

It is especially worrying for those who are allergic to stings. But, there are well-established systems in place to deal with an unwanted nest.

What to do if you find a bee, wasp or hornet nest on your French property