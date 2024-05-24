What changes about life in France in June 2024

Advertisement

Nuit Blanche

On June 1st, Paris will celebrate 'Nuit Blanche' - when venues stay open all night and free indoor and outdoor cultural events across the city.

The start of Pride month

The month of June marks Pride Month for members of the LGBTQI+ community. Pride parades (or marches des fiertés in French) are set to happen across France. Paris’ Pride parade is the largest, attracting thousands of participants and spectators. The parades take place throughout the month in towns in cities across France, Paris is one of the last - taking place on June 29th.

Address changes

From June 1st, previously nameless roads in small towns in France will be required to have an official name. This is a result of the 3Ds law – so-called because it relates to Différenciation, Décentralisation, Déconcentration – which was adopted in 2022, and requires communes to allocate formal addresses to houses on the estimated 200,000 or so streets with no name.

Pass'Sport

Certain families, young people with disabilities, and students in France will be able to benefit from the means-tested Pass'Sport, a €50 subsidy (per child) to help finance enrolment in a sporting association or club. The Pass'Sport will be available starting June 1st. More information here.

Taylor Swift concerts

After her Paris gigs, the American superstar will return to France for concerts in Lyon at the Groupama Stadium on June 2nd and 3rd.

D-Day Anniversary

June 6th marks the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings in Normandy, France. Throughout the month, there will be several events to commemorate the historic event, in addition to official ceremonies on the actual day which are expected to be attended by several heads of state, including Britain's King Charles III, US President Joe Biden and France's president Emmanuel Macron.

The end of the French Open

The finals of the Roland-Garros tournament will take place on June 8th and 9th.

Tax declaration deadlines

Inhabitants of the French départements numbering 55 to 96, as well as the overseas territories, must turn in their French tax declarations by 11.59pm on June 6th. All other départements should have already submitted their declarations.

Property tax declaration

Property owners are required to do another form - the déclaration d'occupation - and it must be submitted by June 30th (by 11.59pm). However, this is not an annual task, you only have to do it if you did not complete it last year, or if you bought a property or otherwise changed your status in the last year - full details HERE.

European elections

In mainland France, plus the overseas territories of Réunion, Mayotte, Nouvelle-Calédonie and Wallis and Futuna, polling takes place on Sunday, June 9th. Polling stations will be set up in the same places as for national and local elections - usually town halls, leisure centres and other public buildings.

The summer solstice

Every year, France rings in the summer with the Fête de la Musique, in which towns and cities across France see a day of concerts, music events and street musicians.

This takes place every year on June 21st, which this year is a Friday.

The summer sales

For the majority of the country, the summer sales (soldes d’été) will start on Wednesday, June 26th and will run until Tuesday, July 23rd. There are some exceptions like the French overseas territories, and Corsica, where you’ll have to wait until July 10th for the sales to kick off.

Sporting events

24 Hours of Le Mans - The endurance-focused sports car race will be held on June 15th to 16th this year near the pretty medieval town of Le Mans.

Euro 2024 - the football tournament will take place in neighbouring Germany, with the France team playing its first match against Austria on June 17th. Expect bars and cafés around France to be screening games and to be packed while France remain in the tournament - which should be for a while, France are among the bookies' favourites to win, along with England and hosts Germany.

Tour de France - An Olympics-affected 2024 Tour begins in northern Italy, with a 206km ride from Florence to Rimini on June 29th. Because Paris is all Olympic-ed up, the race this year finishes in Nice, rather than along the Champs-Elysées as is traditional.

Father's Day

The French Father's Day will take place on Sunday, June 16th this year.

Museums and festivals

Europe’s first museum dedicated to showcasing the works of female artists is due to open in Cannes on June 21st.

Macron to Brussels

The French President will travel to Brussels for the European Council on 27 and 28 June 2024.