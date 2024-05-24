French films with English subtitles to watch in June 2024

Advertisement

Lost in Frenchlation has plenty in store for English-speakers looking to enjoy French cinema this June in Paris.

With six films on the docket this month, there will be something for everyone. On top of that, there are special film screenings to honour the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings and Father's Day, plus the Champs-Elysées Film festival, two Q&As with directors, a stand-up performance, and a walking tour. As usual, come early to chit-chat, enjoy pre-drinks and meet fellow English-speakers.

You can also subscribe to the weekly Lost in Frenchlation newsletter with more updates here, or visit their website Lost in Frenchlation.

Quelques jours pas plus

Sunday, June 2nd, Luminor, 20 Rue du Temple, 75004 Paris

Directed by Julie Navarro, this film is about a music journalist, Arthur, who finds himself relegated to daily news reporting on the ground. While covering the evacuation of a migrant camp outside of Paris, he is the victim of police violence, which makes him the new face of the refugee cause.

This brings Arthur into the world of Mathilde, a former lawyer and head of an NGO supporting migrants. As he becomes more enamoured of Mathilde, he finds himself agreeing to host a young Afghan refugee, Daoud, while his application is processed. Arthur is promised the whole thing shouldn't take 'more than a few days'.

Stick around after the screening for a Q&A with the director and the lead actor. Arrive early for pre-drinks from 7pm. The screening will start at 8pm.

Tickets - Between €7 and €11, depending on your situation. You can reserve them here.

La Grande Vadrouille

Thursday, June 6th, Luminor, 20 Rue du Temple, 75004 Paris

This French-British comedy film was directed by Gérard Oury and premiered in 1966. In honour of the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings, mark your calendar for this classic about the crew of a RAF bomber that was shot down over Paris. The group has one order - to rally at the hammam. In the process of trying to escape German-occupied France, they are helped by a couple of French civilians.

Arrive early for pre-drinks at 7pm, with the screening beginning at 8pm.

Tickets - Between €7 and €11 depending on your situation. You can reserve in advance here.

Marcello Mio

Friday, June 14th, L’Entrepôt, 7 Rue Francis de Pressensé, 75014 Paris

Directed by Christophe Honoré, Marcello Mio is about the real-life actress and daughter of French actress Catherine Deneuve and Italian actor Marcello Mastroianni, Chiara. She decides one summer to live exactly like her father.

This means dressing, speaking, eating and acting like him in all of her interactions. Eventually, people start calling her by her father's name - Marcello - as she explores his legacy.

Arrive early for the Women of Paris walking tour at 5pm. Pre-drinks will start at 7pm, and the screening will be at 8pm.

Tickets - Between €5 to €8.50 for the film - you can reserve them here. The walking tour tickets are €17 and you can reserve them here.

Nous les leroy

Sunday, June 16th, Le Balzac,1 Rue Balzac, 75008 Paris

Celebrate Father's Day with a film about family. Directed by Florent Bernard and starring Charlotte Gainsbourg, this film tells the story of Sandrine and her family after she tells her husband, Christophe, that she wants a divorce.

In response, Christophe does everything he can to try to save his marriage, organising a trip to make Sandrine remember about all of their memories.

Arrive early for pre-drinks from 7pm, and the screening will start at 8pm. Stick around for a Q&A with the director.

Tickets - From €5.50 to €11.50, depending on your situation. You can buy them here.

Champs-Elysées Film Festival

With several films on the docket for the festival, Lost in Frenchlation has partnered with the organisers to schedule a screening of 'Il était une fois Michel Legrand' with English subtitles, a documentary using never-before-seen footage of Michel Legrand, the famous jazz musician and composer.

The festival itself will run from June 18th-25th, but the special screening is scheduled for Sunday, June 23rd.

Arrive early for rooftop drinks and a concert of Michel Legrand's music at the Publicis Cinema, which boasts a view of the Arc de Triomphe. Then stick around after the screening for a Q&A with the film crew. The cocktail hour beforehand will involve an open bar (wine, beer and soft drinks) plus a plate of antipasti.

When? Cocktail hour from 6pm, with the concert starting at 7pm. The Screening will start at 8pm, and it will be followed the the Q&A.

Where? Publicis Cinéma,129 avenue des Champs-Élysées, 75008, Paris

How much? Early-bird tickets cost €30; Normal price are €35. Purchase them here.

IEUFML_TEASER_SALES_H264_HD25P_VOSTA_20 from Lost in Frenchlation on Vimeo.

Le Deuxième Acte

Thursday, June 27th, L’Arlequin, 76 Rue de Rennes, 75006 Paris

The latest film by director Quentin Dupieux, who is known for his absurd stories and dark humour. It tells the story of Florence (Léa Seydoux) who is madly in love with David (Louis Garrel). She wants to introduce him to her father, Guillaume (Vincent Lindon), but she does not realise that David is not interested in her. In reality, David is trying to get rid of her by pushing her toward his friend Willy (Raphaël Quenard).

Arrive early for drinks and an ice cream tasting at 7pm. There will also be a pre-screening stand-up comedy show by Elspeth Graty. The screening itself will start at 8pm.

Tickets - From €13 to €15. You can reserve them here.