First round of French tax declarations due Thursday

Spring is the big tax season in France - it's when the annual déclaration des revenus (income tax declaration) is done - and Thursday marks the first tax deadline for people filing online.

Those living in départements 1-19, as well as people living outside of France, must fill out a declaration in their online space at Impots.Gouv.Fr by 11.59pm on Thursday, May 23rd.

People filing by post should have already sent in their declaration, as it should have been mailed by on May 20th.

As for everyone else who is filing online, the deadlines are fast approaching, but they depend based on the département you live in. You can find the full tax calendar HERE.

This form must be completed by everyone who lives in France - even if they have no income here or have already had their income taxed at source - as well as by people who have income in France (eg second-home owners who rent out their property).

You can find full details on who needs to do the declaration HERE.

The annual income tax declaration is not the same as the property tax declaration - which you may need to complete if you own property in France. Full details HERE.