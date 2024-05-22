South-west France offers €10-per-day unlimited rail travel

Advertisement

Occitanie, in south-west France, has created a €10 per day rail pass that allows travellers and holidaymakers unlimited travel on local trains the length and breadth of the region.

The pass is valid on local TER services run by the Occitanie region and allows travel on 19 rail lines to all of the region's 150 stations.

The Occitanie Rail Tour Pass offers unlimited rail travel for between two and six consecutive days from Lourdes to Nîmes, Perpignan to Rodez - and all points in the region in between.

The pass will be valid on all 19 liO rail lines, from all 150 stations in all 13 départements across the region. It cannot be used on the high-speed TGV trains or on Intercité or night train routes.

Additionally, the region’s liO buses can take passengers to parts of the region the train can’t reach for an additional €2 per trip.

The rail pass is intended to open up a region that stretches from the Pyrenees and Mediterranean in the south to the Massif Central in the north, taking in towns and cities including Toulouse, Montpellier, Auch, Lourdes, Albi, Perpignan, Rodez, Narbonne and Nîmes.

The Occitanie region in south-west France. Map: Wikicommons

The region is part of the historic area of Languedoc and is famous for well-preserved Medieval castles, beautiful coastlines, hearty cooking including traditional dishes like cassoulet and some Catalan influences from its neighbour Spain.

The rail pass is available to buy now and tickets can be bought for dates until the end of July - although the offer could be extended. Buy here.