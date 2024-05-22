PODCAST: What are real French values and does France care about its troubled far-away territories?

Advertisement

Host Ben McPartland is back with The Local France's Emma Pearson and John Lichfield to discuss all the latest news and talking points from France - plus what we think are the most overrated (and underrated) tourist sites in France.

Starting with strikes in Paris - is this just pre-Games posturing or is there a real threat of strike chaos during the Olympics this summer? And is it really true that the French want to ban people from speaking English during the Games?

You can find the Talking France podcast on Spotify or Apple, download it here or read on the link below.

From imagined future chaos to current actual chaos - the French islands of Nouvelle-Calédonie have been engulfed in rioting that has left six people dead. We dig into the politics behind the violence, the special status of the islands and the reason that France has a presence in the Pacific in the first place.

France's most famous person? Perhaps. You'd certainly struggle to find a French person who doesn't know his name. As Kylian Mbappé prepares to leave Paris-Saint-Germain we look at just why he is so famous and what his status tells us about France today.

And what exactly are 'French values'? It's a pertinent question for foreigners living in France and those hoping to move here someday, who will soon be expected to sign a contract agreeing to respect the 'values of the French republic' - we take a look at exactly what those values are and what foreigners will be expected to demonstrate.

Talking France is a free podcast made possible by the support of subscribers to The Local France - you can find all previous episodes here and find out more about supporting The Local here. If you like what you hear, please consider liking or sharing the podcast, or leave us a nice review - these all help other listeners to find the podcast.

Further reading: