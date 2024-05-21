French Word of the Day: Pantois

Advertisement

Why do I need to know pantois?

Because you might hear older commentators use it during the Olympics to describe athletes’ emotions after winning a medal.

What does it mean?

Pantois – pronounced pon-twah (the feminine is pantoise - pon-twarz) – is an adjective that efficiently condenses into two syllables breathtaking astonishment; a person rendered speechless by emotion or surprise.

It comes from the old French pantoier (to gasp) and, although it is less-often used these days, it still pops up from time to time. After all, there are only so many times you can use variants on an étonner or stupéfier theme in one day.

Use it like this

Face à son travail, le public devrait rester pantois – Audiences will be amazed by his work

Sa prestation l'a laissée pantoise – her performance left her stunned

Les éléments de chorégraphie laissent pantois – The choreography leaves you breathless