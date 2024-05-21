France's Macron to visit riot-scarred New Caledonia

Advertisement

Macron, “will leave as soon as this evening”, government spokeswoman Prisca Thevenot said. He hopes to soothe tempers over his government’s voting reform plans rejected by indigenous Kanaks.

On Tuesday, an Australian Air Force transport aircraft evacuated trapped tourists from a small domestic airport in New Caledonia’s capital Noumea, as separatist roadblocks still hinder access to the international hub.

Australia and New Zealand sent planes to Noumea Magenta airport, where AFP correspondents saw the first Australian C-130 Hercules aircraft land and several coaches waiting.

“Passengers are being prioritised based on need. We continue to work on further flights,” Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said on social media, announcing two initial flights.

The first transport with evacuees landed in Brisbane, eastern Australia, at around 7pm local time on Tuesday.

A second C-130 was slated to land in Auckland, New Zealand, an hour or so later. Foreign Minister Winston Peters said it would bring “50 passengers with the most pressing needs” and pledged, “subsequent flights in coming days”.

Australian tourist Maxwell Winchester said he and his wife Tiffany were ‘ecstatic’ to hear evacuation flights had begun after being stuck in a barricaded resort for a week.

Charles Roger, director of New Caledonia's Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) which operates Noumea's larger La Tontouta international airport, told AFP there would be no commercial flights there until Saturday morning.

The Pacific territory of 270,000 people has been in turmoil since May 13th, when violence erupted over French plans to impose new voting rules that would give tens of thousands of non-indigenous residents voting rights.

The unrest has left six people dead, including two police, and hundreds injured.

The French authorities in New Caledonia said police had so far arrested nearly 270 ‘rioters’.

Some 21 supermarkets have been able to reopen and gradually restock, the French high commission has said.

French forces were restoring calm across the territory, clearing burned-out vehicles from roads, and deploying troops to protect public buildings, authorities said.

French officials said at the weekend that security forces had destroyed 76 roadblocks along the critical 60-kilometre road from the capital Noumea to La Tontouta International Airport.

But AFP journalists discovered that many barricades were quickly rebuilt by Kanak militants.

Kanaks with scarfs over their faces, some armed with homemade catapults, were still patrolling a roadblock on Tuesday on the road to the international airport, which is closed to commercial flights until at least Thursday.

One of several militants on the roadblock, a masked 25-year-old with sunglasses who gave only his first name, Stanley, said the proposed voting reform, “means the elimination of the Kanak people”.

“That’s what they don’t understand over there – we are already in the minority in our own home,” he told AFP.

Another masked man, a 34-year-old who also gave only his first name, Simon, said they were letting drivers pass through the roadblock, and some were giving them bread and water.

“It’s calm, the regulars already know us on the barricades,” he said.

Indigenous Kanaks, who make up about 40 percent of the population of New Caledonia, say new voting regulations would dilute their vote.

But more recent arrivals to the islands say they are being deprived of their right to take part in local elections.

The new law would extend voting rights to those who have lived in the territory for at least 10 years.

Prominent French figures, including former Prime Minister Manuel Valls, who followed the New Caledonia file closely while in office, have called for delay to the constitutional change.

"You can't make progress on the Caledonia file by issuing ultimatums," Valls said on Sunday.

But anti-independence representatives want it pushed through.

Withdrawing "would prove the wreckers, the looters and the rioters right," said Nicolas Metzdorf, a New Caledonia MP for Macron's Renaissance party.

"Violence cannot replace the ballot box in a democracy," he added.

In the Noumea beachside suburb of Magenta, AFP journalists saw abandoned roadblocks and locals clearing up the streets.

“I am so happy to see this and for the madness to end,” said one tearful resident who gave only her first name, Sylvie.

The New Caledonian Chamber of Commerce and Industry has reported ‘catastrophic’ economic damage from the unrest, with 150 businesses ‘looted and set on fire’.

France is considering extending a 12-day state of emergency, which has led to a night-time curfew, house arrests of suspected ringleaders, and bans on TikTok, the sale of alcohol, carrying weapons and gatherings.

New Caledonia has been a French territory since the mid-1800s.

But almost two centuries on, opinion is split roughly along ethnic lines over whether the islands should be part of France, autonomous or independent.