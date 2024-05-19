Tax deadlines, driving licences and ‘voilà’ – essential articles for life in France

Advertisement

Spring is the big tax season in France – it’s when the annual déclaration des revenus (income tax declaration) must be completed by everyone who lives here, even if they have no income here or have already had their income taxed at source.

And the deadlines are looming fast. Here’s what you need to know.

REMINDER: When are France's 2024 tax declaration deadlines?

Speaking of tax issues… As soon as a child reaches the age of majority – 18 in France – they are, in principle, subject to personal income tax and should file their own tax returns.

But newly adult children often still live at home and are financially dependent on their parents. The good news is, under certain situations, you can continue to claim them on your French tax declaration.

Should I include my grown-up child in my French tax declaration?

As the Olympic flame continues along its long and winding route around France, for people heading to Paris for the main event, the somewhat complicated regulations about who will need a security QR code for the Olympic and Paralympic Games are a bit confusing.

Here, we answer the most common questions about the rules and the security restrictions in the French capital

Paris Olympics QR codes – your questions answered

A recent court case in the southwest of the country raised the question of whether a driver holding a licence issued in a foreign country can have it rescinded in France. So, here are the rules for anyone who drives on a French roads using a foreign licence.

Can France confiscate your foreign driving licence?

You heard that budget airline Ryanair is closing its base in Bordeaux, right? Fortunately, it’s not the only way to get to south-west France, as we explain right here.

No Ryanair, no problem: Alternative travel options to get to south-west France

Even people with an extremely limited grasp of the French language will have heard the word voilà. In English-speaking countries, we tend to assume that voilà is used to emphasise some spectacular action. But in France, although it can be used in this sense, it has a variety of far more mundane uses.

How the French really use ‘voilà’