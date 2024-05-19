On the Agenda: What’s happening in France this week

Advertisement

Monday

Pentecost Officially, Monday is a public holiday in France, the fourth and final one this month. But Pentecost is an unusual jour ferie, in which many people – rather than take the day off – work for free. It’s also the last public holiday in France before the Fête nationale on July 14th.

European elections campaigning for the European elections in June officially begins on Monday. Because of the aforementioned public holiday, it's more likely that town halls will start erected their grey election billboards on Tuesday but technically parties can start the official bit of the campaign from May 20th.

Tuesday

Tax deadline Day 1 Tuesday is deadline day for anyone who prefers to make their tax declarations using a paper form rather than the online one. If you do your declarations online you have a little bit more time, depending on where you live.

Rail strike SNCF forecasts ‘major disruption’ to RER and Transilien rail services in the greater Paris region of Île-de-France, after unions called a one-day strike over Olympic Games’ bonuses. Paris city services like the Metro, bus and tram routes will not be affected.

Wednesday

Fête de la Nature Thousands of events at venues across the country will mark the five-day Fête de la Nature in France, which starts on Wednesday, May 22nd, and runs to Sunday, May 26th. For more information, and a full list of events, click here.

Thursday

Tax deadline Day 2 If you’re filing your tax declaration online, May 23rd is deadline day for anyone living in the départements 01 (Ain) to 19 (Corrèze). This is also the date to file for people living outside of France.

Saturday

Rugby Top 14 side Toulouse take on URC giants Leinster in the Champions Cup final at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The two sides boast nine titles between them, but this is the first time they have met in the showpiece match, which kicks off at 3.45pm.

Football Lyon face Paris Saint-Germain in the Coupe de France final at Lille’s Stade Pierre-Mauroy. The match kicks off at 9pm.

Sunday

Mother’s Day Don't forget that Mother's Day in France falls on a different day to the UK and US.