Flash flooding hits eastern France

The département of Moselle - along the border with Germany and Luxembourg - has been placed under the highest level of weather alert for flooding.

The alert was issued after 66mm of rain fell in a single morning, causing flooding in several towns that swept away cars and inundated houses.

🌊 Les inondations se poursuivent à Boulay en Moselle où on relève 66 mm depuis cette nuit. La pluie continue de tomber. 🌧️ (© Virginie Desmenez) pic.twitter.com/TDyH1PdGs4 — Météo Express (@MeteoExpress) May 17, 2024

At 1pm, local emergency crews said they were responding to more than 1,000 calls from 177 different towns and villages and had carried out 400 rescue operations.

🌊 De graves inondations sont en cours à Boulay en Moselle où il est déjà tombé 50 mm. La pluie ne cessera pas d'ici ce soir ! 🌧️ (© Céline Bieber) pic.twitter.com/qOOYTiNXkK — Météo Express (@MeteoExpress) May 17, 2024

The towns of Boulay, Saint-Avold, Sarreguemines and Bouzonville were worst hit, with videos showing flooded streets and homes and cars swept away by the torrents of water.

🌊 La situation est très délicate en Moselle et dans le Bas-Rhin où de nombreuses communes sont inondées, ici Diemeringen. La pluie ne faiblit pas. 🌧️ (© Laurence Lebeau) pic.twitter.com/PYTAdX3cpn — Météo Express (@MeteoExpress) May 17, 2024

The départements of Bas-Rhin, Vosges and Meurthe-et-Moselle are on orange alert for rain and flooding, and the alert continues into Saturday.