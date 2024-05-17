Advertisement

Weather

Flash flooding hits eastern France

The Local France
The Local France - [email protected]
Published: 17 May, 2024 CET. Updated: Fri 17 May 2024 14:47 CET
Flash flooding hits eastern France
Illustration photo by SYLVAIN THOMAS / AFP

A red weather warning - the highest level - has been issued for eastern France after torrential rain and flash flooding hit several towns.

Advertisement

The département of Moselle - along the border with Germany and Luxembourg - has been placed under the highest level of weather alert for flooding.

The alert was issued after 66mm of rain fell in a single morning, causing flooding in several towns that swept away cars and inundated houses.

 

 

At 1pm, local emergency crews said they were responding to more than 1,000 calls from 177 different towns and villages and had carried out 400 rescue operations.

 

 

The towns of Boulay, Saint-Avold, Sarreguemines and Bouzonville were worst hit, with videos showing flooded streets and homes and cars swept away by the torrents of water.

 

 

Advertisement

The départements of Bas-Rhin, Vosges and Meurthe-et-Moselle are on orange alert for rain and flooding, and the alert continues into Saturday.

More

#Weather

Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.

Please log in to leave a comment.

See Also