PODCAST: Is France booming or bust, Paris QR codes explained and how to drive like a Frenchwoman
The Talking France podcast is back with another episode about life in France, from why the French government wants male motorists to drive like women and the future of the D-Day landing beaches to QR codes and who will really need one during the Paris Olympic Games.
Host Ben McPartland is joined by The Local France's Emma Pearson, Genevieve Mansfield and John Lichfield to look at all the news and talking points in France this week.
This week we're discussing France's latest campaign to push wants male motorists to 'drive like women'.
We also take a look at the consequences for traffic violations for foreign licence holders, and when you need to switch to a French licence if you live here full-time.
You can find the latest episode of Talking France on Spotify or Apple, download it here or listen on the link below
There has been a lot of concern about the QR codes that are going to be necessary to get around restricted zones in central Paris during the Olympic and Paralympic Games. Our team breaks down the facts on who will actually need one, and how to apply.
The 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings is fast approaching, and there will be dozens of events in north-western France to mark the event. In the meantime, we are discussing the future of the historic beaches and why they are under threat.
And is France doomed or is it booming? The Talking France team analyses whether or not the country's economy really is in a healthy condition.
Finally, getting blood tests in France can be a confusing experience for foreigners, especially when they receive a PDF document filled with obscure medical terms and figures. We chat about how the French system pushes patients to be proactive about their own health...in ways Brits and Americans might not be used to.
Talking France is a free podcast made possible by the support of paying members of The Local - you can find our complete back catalogue HERE and you can find out more about becoming a member HERE.
