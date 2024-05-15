Paris Olympics ticket app and resale platform goes live

The app "paris2024tickets" is the "only official and authorised resale channel: the resale is completely transparent for both the seller and the purchaser," the organising committee said in a statement.

Most events for the July 26th-August 11th Olympic Games have quickly sold out during multiple ticket releases since last year, with around 8.27 million places purchased in total.

There remain tickets for the Olympic football, however, while most sports are still available for the Paralympics which take place from August 28th-September 8th.

The app will be "the essential tool for accessing your tickets for the Olympic Games Paris 2024. On competition day, only a ticket presented on the Paris 2024 tickets app will allow access to the venues," the organising committee said.

It enables buyers to transfer tickets to their fellow travellers and will be used to obtain the QR codes that must be shown to security at venues.

The QR codes "are not visible for the moment to prevent counterfeiting," Michael Aloisio, director general of the Paris organising committee, told reporters.

Also now live in the website to request QR codes to enter security zones in Paris during the Games - you find out HERE whether you will need a code and how to apply for one.