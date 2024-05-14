Advertisement

The Local France
Published: 14 May, 2024 CET. Updated: Tue 14 May 2024 16:43 CET
TELL US: What is France's most overrated tourist site?
Visitors take pictures of Leonardo Da Vinci's "Mona Lisa" (La Joconde) painting, at the Louvre Museum, in Paris, on April 17, 2024. (Photo by Antonin UTZ / AFP)

The Local is looking to hear from readers about the locations in France that they consider to be overrated. Fill out our short survey to let us know your opinion.

France is known for its many museums, ancient monuments and natural sites, from beaches and forests to mountains.

But some are better than others. Perhaps you thought the Eiffel Tower was lame, you did not have a nice time at Versailles, or you found the Calanques to be too crowded.

We're looking to hear from readers about the tourist attractions they consider to be overrated, as well as the places they would recommend visiting instead.

Please take a moment to fill out our short survey to tell us your opinion.

 

 

If you have any difficulty accessing the survey above, try clicking this LINK.

