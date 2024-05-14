Do I need to reserve a train ticket in advance in France?

Advertisement

Obviously you need a ticket to travel on a train in France - try to fare dodge and you will face a fine. Tickets must be purchased before you board the train, in most cases there is no option to purchase onboard (although there are some exceptions on regional lines, more on those below).

However, the type of ticket and advance reservation required varies depending on the type of train you are travelling on; TGV, Intercité or TER.

TGV trains are the high-speed inter-city lines, which include both the standard InOui service and the budget OuiGo lines. International routes are also covered by TGV rules.

Intercité trains also go between major population centres but are slightly slower than the TGV routes and stop off in more places. They also include the night train routes.

TER - these are the local trains, slower, stopping in smaller places and with a more basic service and less fancy trains.

TGV and Intercité

Both of these require advance booking - you can buy your ticket either from the machines or manned customer service booths (guichets) in the stations or online on the SNCF website or SNCF Connect app.

In all cases you must book a ticket for the specific train that you intended to travel on - eg the 14.04 service from Paris to Marseille. You can't book a ticket, for example, that allows you to take any train from Paris to Marseille on Thursday, as the timing would be specified.

The advantage of this system is that each ticket automatically gives you a reserved seat for no extra cost, so there is no fighting to get a seat once you are onboard. If you're booking online you can specify (according to availability) whether you want a seat on the upper or lower deck of the train or whether you prefer the window or aisle seat. If you're travelling with a companion you can specify a seat next to them - or far away from them, depending on your preference.

The disadvantage is that you can only travel on the service specified - so if your plans change or you are delayed then you will need to get a new ticket.

This is especially important to note if you have missed a connection - you will need to get rail authorities to issue you a new ticket to travel on a different service. This is important to note for people making international train journeys - although non-French services may allow you to use your ticket on a later train, SNCF will not so you need to check which service is running the train you intend to take.

TER

The local TER trains (roughly pronounced tay uh air) have a different system and are generally first come, first served and they do not allow you to book a specific seat in advance.

To make things just a little more confusing, however, TER services are run by the 13 different French regions and some rules vary between regions.

In most cases you will need to have purchased your ticket before boarding, but some regions still allow you to buy tickets on board for a slightly higher price. For example, the southern Nouvelle Aquitaine region allows you to purchase tickets on board during evenings and weekends, but only on certain lines.

Once you get your TER ticket, it is only valid for the specific line you selected - eg Annecy to Lyon - but you are not limited to a specific time. In most cases you can use it at any time, in accordance with the region's deadlines, which can sometimes go up to 150 days in advance.

Generally, you are not guaranteed a seat, so you may have to stand if there are crowds.

However, some TER services are starting to introduce reserved seating on popular lines.

Which regions have reserved seating?

Last week, the Grand Est region announced that they would sell tickets with seats associated for Paris-Strasbourg via Châlons and Paris-Mulhouse via Troyes, as these are busy lines, especially for commuters.

The changes will come into effect for journeys after July 6th. SNCF will automatically allocated seats for tickets purchased for these lines, while seasonal ticket holders for the Grand Est region will be able to reserve their seating at the 'Ma Place à Bord' space online.

There has been some pushback from regular TER users who worry that last-minute seating will not be available anymore. In response, SNCF clarified that 25 percent of the seats on these lines will remain available 'without advance reservation' on a first come, first served basis.

The other TER lines in Grand Est will continue operating as before.

Grand Est is following in the footsteps of Normandy, which introduced reservations with seating for certain lines two years ago.

In the north-western region, the popular lines of Paris-Rouen-Le Havre, Paris-Caen-Cherbourg, Paris-Trouville/Deauville, as well as the weekend services for Paris-Granville and Paris-Dieppe, all allow advanced reservations to manage crowds.

What about the other regions?

After Grand Est announced its plans, the heads of the Hauts-de-France and Auvergne-Rhône Alpes regions told Le Parisien they may consider the same for their regions, but they would take time to observe the rollout of the new measure in eastern France.

"We are not opposed to any solution that would help with transportation issues, with reservations being one option among others," Frédéric Aguilera, the vice-president of the Auvergne-Rhône Alpes region told the French daily.

There have been discussions about seeking to increase train capacity, as well as changing the pricing for peak and off-peak hours of popular train lines, but these have not yet been introduced.

As for the other regions, seated reservations are still not available on TER services.