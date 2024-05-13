What you can do to prevent spread of tiger mosquitoes in France

Advertisement

Public authorities in France are warning of an increased presence of tiger mosquitoes in France.

As of January 2024, the insect - which is known for its ability to carry diseases such as dengue, chikungunya and Zika virus - had been detected in 78 of France's 96 mainland départements.

Tiger mosquitoes have been present in France for several years, but part of the cause for concern is its ability to adapt to different environments.

Originally found in tropical forests in southeast Asia, the tiger mosquito now thrives in urban environments and it is extremely difficult to get rid of once it has begun inhabiting a place.

Experts have previously said they think that France will be fully colonised by 2030.

How to stop the spread

Female tiger mosquitoes lay their eggs in water, and they can lay several hundred eggs at once. Therefore try to avoid having any still water outside your home or apartment, and be aware of the items that might collect rainwater.

This includes regularly emptying vases, flower pots, as well as watering cans and pots. If you want to collect rainwater, you could cover them with mosquito nets or fabric to keep the mosquitoes from getting inside.

You can also keep your gutters clean - this helps to keep the water flowing when it rains, and it avoids any stagnant pools from building up.

To protect yourself, try to wear long, loose and light-coloured clothing, in addition to insect repellant. You might also consider wearing a mosquito net head gear.

How can I tell if I've been bitten by a tiger mosquito?

You'll start feeling itchy very quickly - usually within a few minutes of the bite. Unfortunately, the red, pimply mark will probably look just like a regular mosquito bite.

The main difference would be getting a bite during the day, and the fact that tiger mosquitoes are likely to bite several times.

You can tell for sure if it was a tiger mosquito by seeing the insect itself.