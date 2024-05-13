Teachers in France to strike over streaming plans

Advertisement

Teachers' unions in France - CGT éduc’action, Fnec FP-FO and SUD éducation - have called on educators across the country to walk out on Tuesday, describing plans to introduce streaming in French and maths classes from the age of 11 as ‘segregation’ and ‘a form of social discrimination’.

The unions released a statement saying they hoped to push back against streaming, as well as to gain additional wages and extra support "to ensure the success of their students".

In France, primary school teachers must give 48 hours notice before walking out, while secondary school teachers are not required to give any notice.

There will be demonstrations and marches across the country on Tuesday, with more planned for Saturday, May 25th.

What's the 'streaming' plan?

The proposal to stream students into groups based on their 'needs': one group that is 'at ease' with the subject, one average group, and one group that needs extra attention.

It will begin with the lower two classes, 6ème and 5ème (ages 11 and 12) in autumn 2024, and by 2025 be expanded to the older two grades, 4ème and 3ème, according to a decree published in France's Journal Officiel on March 17th.

Unions have argued that streaming in French and mathematics lessons in colleges would create an "assumed segregation between students in difficulty and others as well as social discrimination”. They also condemned pressure placed on CM2 (last year of primary school) teaching staff to "sort students into level groups for 6th grade (sixième)".

"It's not a shock to knowledge that national education needs, but a shock to resources and salaries," the unions said, amid plans for continued walkouts.