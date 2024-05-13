New platform to request QR security code for Paris Olympics goes live

Advertisement

During the period prior to the opening ceremony and throughout the Olympic Games, certain areas of Paris will be sectioned off into zones, with some of them requiring a QR code to enter.

The platform to request a QR code went live on Monday, May 13th.

The QR code (pass numérique) requirement will not concern everyone in Paris during the Games. To find out if you need a QR code and how the system will work, you can read our detailed explainer article.

How does it work?

If you need a QR code go to the website and follow the questions asked, including when you would need a QR code for. The current version is only focused on the Opening Ceremony, however.

The platform is available in English as well as in French.

You will be asked a series of questions and for corroborating documentation (ID, utility bill, rental confirmation, etc). These will include whether you need the QR code for yourself or for a vehicle. For those looking to access restricted areas on foot, you will need to state if you are a resident, worker, or visitor (meaning you are making a short trip to someone or some event within the restricted zone).

The 'resident' category includes 'temporary residents' (ie people staying with friends, in hotels, or in their secondary residence).

Screenshot: Pass Jeux

After you have completed the questions, authorities will verify your application and you will receive the QR code to enter and exit restricted zones. According to the Paris town hall website, this may not be available until just a few days before restrictions take effect.

As such, plan for processing delays and apply in advance of when you would need the QR code.

For people with difficulty accessing the internet, local authorities will offer an alternative, which will be more clear within the coming days.

