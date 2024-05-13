French Word of the Day: Un truc

Advertisement

Why do I need to know un truc?

Because it’s arguably one of the most useful words in the French.

What does it mean?

Un truc – roughly pronounced uhn trook (roll that French ‘r’) – is one of those great multi-tasking words that can stand in as a placeholder for just about any French noun you may have temporarily forgotten. Yes, it’s the French keystone word that you can use to designate something without naming it.

It simply means ‘thing’, ‘thingy’, ‘thingamajig’. It is the Swiss Army Knife of the French language…

Handily, it can also be used to mean trick, as in trick of the trade, and to indicate – in general, over-arching terms – the skills required to perform a certain task or profession.

And, just as the English use the colloquial phrase ‘it’s not my thing’ to describe an opinion, so do the French.

You might also hear people say un truc de ouf, which literally translates as 'a crazy thing'. This can be negative, but the younger generation tends to use this phrase when describing something exceptional, or out of the ordinary, often in a positive way.

A more formal option for 'thing' in French would be une chose.

Use it like this

C'est quoi ce truc ? – What’s that thing?

Passe-moi ce truc, là. – Pass me that thing, there

Les gens du cinéma enseignaient mutuellement des trucs de métier. – Film people used to teach each other tricks of the trade.

Ce n'est pas mon truc. – It’s not my thing.

Tout le monde savait que ce truc la était impossible a faire. – Everyone knew this was an impossible thing to do.