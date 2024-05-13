'Drive like a woman', French road safety campaign tells men

Advertisement

"Drive Like A Woman", runs the slogan on the adverts, seen mostly in metro stations and posted online, from the association Victimes et Citoyens.

"A look at the data tells you that there's no truth" to the stereotype that men are better drivers, the association said in a statement.

Some 84 percent of fatal road accidents were caused by men, it said, citing a governmental road safety report.

Victimes et Citoyens, which assists people injured in traffic accidents and runs awareness campaigns, said it hoped to prompt a change in the, "mentality of men and therefore in their behaviour".

According to the government report, 93 percent of drivers causing an accident under the influence of alcohol were men.

"Driving like a woman just means one thing, staying alive," the ad campaign said.

Close to 3,200 people died in road accidents in France last year, with early data for this year pointing to a possible increase in 2024.