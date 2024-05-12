On the Agenda: What's happening in France this week

Advertisement

Monday

'Choose France' Summit - French President Emmanuel Macron will chair the 7th annual 'Choose France' summit, which gathers foreign business leaders and investors to the Château de Versailles. This year, the theme will be centred on the Paris Olympic Games.

Tuesday

The Cannes Film Festival - The 77th edition of the Cannes film festival will take place from May 14th to 25th at the Palais des festivals et des congrès in Cannes.

Wednesday

MaPrimeRénov changes - France's scheme to help households pay for energy renovations to their homes will change between May 15th and December 31st. First, you will still be able to use it to finance single projects work, such as fixing insulation, and you will be able to do this without giving a prior energy rating, which means that homes with lower energy scores will be eligible for single-project renovations longer.

Increased medical costs - In January, the French government announced plans to double two types of healthcare expenses, one being the participation forfaitaire, which will increase from a flat rate of €1 to between €2-3 starting on May 15th. These are the small healthcare costs for things like prescriptions, appointments and travel to and from healthcare visits that are not reimbursed by the state.

Thursday

Firefighter's strike - Firefighters in France are planning to strike on Thursday in the hopes of getting better recognition for occupational illnesses, including cancer. While firefighters in France do have the right to strike, they are subject to a minimum service obligation and, if necessary, small teams can be requisitioned by local authorities for emergencies.

Friday

Art rock festival - If you are a fan of rock music, you might be interested in the Art Rock festival in Saint-Brieuc in Brittany. It will run from Friday May 17th to Sunday May 19th, with well-known performers like the Libertines, Morcheeba and Clara Ysé. More info on ticketing here.

Saturday

European night of Museums - On Saturday, May 18th many museums will keep their doors open - for free - all night long as part of the "European night of museums". This year will mark the 20th edition of the event since its launch in 2005. Several Paris museums take part, outside of Paris you can find more information on the website for your local town hall. For Paris, more information here.

Sunday

Pharmacists to strike - Unions representing pharmacists have called for strikes in protect over drug shortages, low wages and the sale of medication on the internet. On-call pharmacists have been asked to walk out during the Pentecost long-weekend (May 18th to 20th, including Sunday), and for all pharmacies across France to close on Thursday, May 30th.