Balcony rules, Olympic travel and a roadtrip hack: Essential articles for life in France

Advertisement

If you live in an apartment building in France, then you might be curious whether there are any rules regulating what you are allowed and not allowed to do on your French balcony. This is France, so you’ll need to consult a very specific document – as we explain.

BBQs, plants and laundry: What are the rules in France around balconies?

Ticket prices for Paris Metros, buses and RER trains are set to almost double during the 2024 Olympic Games and Paralympics, while a single ticket from the city centre to either the Roissy Charles de Gaulle or Orly airports will increase to a whopping €16, during the Games’ period. But, there are ways around the problem for anyone living in the capital.

How Paris residents can avoid public transport price hikes during 2024 Olympics

There’s no doubt that Brexit has made moving to France more complicated for Brits - but it is still possible. Here are some things you need to know before making the move.

9 things Brits need to know about moving to France since Brexit

That said, France’s immigration law, passed back in January, brought in three main changes for foreigners in France – language tests, a contract promising to ‘respect the values of the French republic’ and expanded classes in civics (French culture, history and values). But, what does that mean for foreigners living in France?

Advertisement

Reader question: Will I need to do a French 'integration' class to renew my carte de séjour?

Foreigners have the right to apply to become French citizens if they meet certain conditions, and France is relatively generous when it comes to granting citizenship. But, if you’re applying for French citizenship, you may have heard of the ‘two-year rule’ that comes into effect immediately after you become a French national. Here’s what it means.

EXPLAINED: What is the '2-year rule' for new French citizens?

You have probably seen them signposted at the side of a major road – but what, exactly, are France’s ‘villages étapes’?

Driving in France: What are the French villages étapes?