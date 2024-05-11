Keep politics out of Eurovision, France says

Advertisement

"Politics has no place in Eurovision," European Affairs Minister Jean-Noel Barrot told the Liberation newspaper.

Pressure on artists to boycott Israel was "unacceptable", he said.

Israeli singer Eden Golan, 20, qualified Thursday for this weekend's Eurovision grand finale with "Hurricane", a song changed from its original version which alluded to the October 7 attack by Hamas militants on Israel.

Nearly 12,000 people protested in Malmö on Thursday to voice opposition to Israel competing at Eurovision in the Swedish city because of its actions in the Gaza conflict. It will be one of 25 countries competing in the grand final on Saturday.

"At a time when creative freedom is threatened across the world, Europe must loudly and strongly defend this essential democratic principle," the French minister said.

"In the case of Eurovision, these pressures are in contradiction to the spirit of the competition," he said.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has wished Golan good luck and said she had "already won" by enduring the protests that he called a "horrible wave of anti-semitism".