French entry breaks off song to call for 'love and peace' as Eurovision tensions rise

France's entry, Slimane, dropped the acapella section in his song in the dress rehearsal on Saturday afternoon, using Eurovision's slogan "United by Music" to call for an end to Israel's ongoing attack on Gaza.

“We need to be united by music, yes, but with love and with peace," he said. "United by music, yes, but with love.”

Slimane's statement came as Switzerland, Greece and Ireland did not take part in the flag parade before the dress rehearsal, and Ireland's entry Bambi Thug pulled out of the rehearsal altogether.

The competition's organiser, the European Broadcast Union (EBU), was reported by Norway's state broadcaster NRK to be holding crisis meetings with the delegations from the three countries, as well as with those of the United Kingdon and Portugal.

Bambi Thug wrote on Instagram that she had pulled out of the dress rehearsal because "a situation arose while we were waiting to go on stage that I felt I needed to bring to the EBU's attention."

"The EBU has taken this seriously and we have had a discussion about what needs to be done. I'm sorry to all the fans who have come to see me. I hope to see you from the stage tonight," they wrote.

They had previously told their country's national broadcaster RTE that Israel should be excluded from the final after a commentator on Kan, the Israeli public service broadcaster, warned viewers her song would be "the most scary" of the night.

"There will be a lot of spells and black magic and dark clothing, Satanic symbols, and voodoo dolls, like we are at Cats Square in Jerusalem in the mid-90s," the commentator said, referring to a well-known public square in Jerusalem connected with goth culture.

"There’s a lot more anger and a lot more drive in me now," Thug said in an interview with RTÉ News. "I’m angry with other teams breaching their rules of the EBU, and still being allowed in. So there’s definitely a war drum sounding in my heart to push the performance even more than I have done before."