French Expression of the Day: Simple comme bonjour

Why do I need to know simple comme bonjour?

Because remembering this greeting is incredibly easy for French people, though perhaps not so much for foreigners.

What does it mean?

Simple comme bonjour - roughly pronounced sahm-pluh come bohn-jor - translates as ‘simple as hello’.

It means something that is very easy or quick, and it’s the French equivalent to ‘easy as pie’ 'easy as ABC', 'easy as 1,2,3' or ‘a piece of cake’.

The expression has been around since the 19th century, and it’s still popular amongst French people.

There are a few other French expressions that can be used to talk about simple things - you can say les doigts dans le nez (fingers in the nose, kind of like ‘I can do it with my eyes closed’).

Some people do say c’est du gâteau (it’s cake), which is similar to the English 'a piece of cake'.

But you’re still most likely to hear simple comme bonjour, and if you spend any time in France, you will realise that bonjour really does roll off the tongue here. The greeting is seen as essential at the start of any new interaction, whether you are walking into an elevator or purchasing your pastries at the boulangerie.

Other languages have their own ways of calling things easy, and they often say something about the culture. For example, Brazilians say mamão com açúcar (papaya with sugar) while Russians say Проще пареной репы (Simpler than a steamed turnip).

Use it like this

Ne vous inquiétez pas. C'est simple comme bonjour et cela vous prendra au maximum 15 minutes. - Don’t worry. It’s easy as pie and it’ll take a maximum of 15 minutes.

Je lui ai dit que c'était simple comme bonjour, mais il semblait encore hésiter. - I told him it’s easy as pie, but he still seemed hesitant.