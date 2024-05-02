Germany to host French President Macron for state visit in May

Advertisement

The state visit was originally scheduled for last July, but was postponed because of riots in France.

Although Macron travels regularly to Berlin for dialogue with Chancellor Olaf Scholz, a state visit is handled at a higher protocol level, usually involving more pomp and ceremony.

An invitation for such a trip can only be extended by a nation's serving head of state. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will receive Macron in Berlin at his official residence Schloss Bellevue on May 26th.

In Berlin, the French leader will join commemoration ceremonies marking the foundation of post-war West Germany and the end of Communist rule in East Germany.

The pair will also travel to the east German city Dresden and Münster in the west, visiting sites where the two countries cooperate on technological innovations or security.

"Both presidents will celebrate European integration at all stops" of the three-day tour, said the German presidency's statement.

Macron's three-day trip will be the first state visit by a French president in Germany since 2000, when Jacques Chirac travelled to Berlin.

It comes after a turbulent few months where tensions were high between Macron and Scholz.

The two had butted heads over how best to support Ukraine in its fight against Russia.

Advertisement

Despite their differences, Scholz recently said that he and Macron had a "very good personal relationship" as shown by their frequent consultations.

"The strength of the cooperation comes particularly from the fact that we do this even when both countries have different opinions on individual issues," Scholz said.