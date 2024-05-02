French Expression of the Day: Il n’y a pas photo

Advertisement

Why do I need to know il n’y a pas photo?

Because if you ask about the score and a French person responds with this phrase, then you’ll either be delighted or disappointed.

What does it mean?

Il n’y a pas photo - roughly pronounced eel nee-ah pah photo - translates precisely as ‘there is no photo’.

The colloquial expression is not very old - it became popular in the 1980s and hails from horse racing. It basically means ‘it’s not even close’.

In horse racing context, if you cannot tell by eyesight alone who crossed the finishing line first, then you would use a photo to determine the winner, which is where the phrase 'photo finish' comes from.

However, if the result is clear and the winner is obvious, then you would say il n’y a pas photo, or just y a pas photo.

These days, the expression is a way to say that there is no doubt in your mind when it comes to whatever you are discussing - like saying ‘no question’.

Usually, it is used in sporting contexts, but you could say it in other situations too. For example, if you think one song is without a doubt better than another, you could say y a pas photo, or if you are making a point about a belief you feel strongly about.

Alternatively, you could say il n'y a pas de doute (there is no doubt).

Use it like this

Pour moi, il n'y a pas photo. Je soutiens totalement cette politique. - For me, it’s no question. I totally support this policy.

Y a pas photo! Tupac est un meilleur rappeur que Biggie. - It’s not even close! Tupac is better rapper than Biggie.