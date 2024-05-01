Le Pen urges French to 'inflict scathing electoral sanction' on Macron

Advertisement

“We must counter them, we must sanction them, we must dismiss them,” said Le Pen, speaking from the podium of a major meeting of her party in Perpignan.

“We must give this power the most scathing electoral sanction that can be inflicted on it. And this sanction will be measured by the gap between the list led by [Rassemblement National president] Jordan Bardella and that of the Macronist deconstructors,” she added.

For now, Bardella's Rassemblement National (RN) list is far ahead of Macron's Renaissance list led by Valérie Hayer: 32 percent against 17 percent, according to an Ipsos survey published on Monday.

“This election of June 9 constitutes (...) a call for general mobilisation,” said Le Pen in her speech.

“No abstentions, but no dispersion either,” she said, warning voters who could be tempted by other candidates on the right, in particular that of Marion Maréchal (Reconquête) on the far right.

READ ALSO: How to register in France to vote in the 2024 European elections

“One day, one round, one vote: Bardella,” she added.

Speaking to over 2,000 activists gathered in the largest city led by the RN, Le Pen called on her troops not to “give in to intellectual terrorism” on the subject of the European Union.

“We are right to be critical. We are right to want something different for Europe and for France and for ourselves,” she said, admitting to wanting to “say no” on certain themes, such as “migratory submersion”, “the destruction of our economy in the name of ecological decline” or the “technocratic government of Brussels or elsewhere”.

Advertisement

France goes to vote on June 9th to elect 81 members (nearly one seventh of the total) of the European Parliament.

READ ALSO: OPINION: A European disaster for Macron could lead to messy autumn elections in France

Jordan Bardella tops the National Rally's list, Marion Maréchal is leading Eric Zemmour's Reconquête list, Valérie Hayer is leading the European elections campaign for Macron's Renaissance party and Raphael Glucksmann is the lead candidate for the Socialists.

Recent polls point to support in the high teens for Macron's centrist party, well below the far-right National Rally at around 30 percent, while the Socialists are snapping at the presidential camp's heels for second place.