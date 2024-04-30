PODCAST: Major French border changes explained and could France ban screens for kids?
The Talking France podcast is back with a look at France's May Day traditions (and protests), plans to limit screen time for children, a 90-year-old French barber and how the EU's EES passport checks will impact foreigners in France.
Host Ben McPartland is joined by The Local France's Emma Pearson, Genevieve Mansfield and John Lichfield to look at all the news and talking points in France this week - with a podcast that is a little earlier than usual due to the May 1st public holiday.
May 1st in France is a day off work for most people - but also a day of protests (sometimes violent), lucky flowers and in some areas a strange ritual with a tree. We're talking a look at the history and what the marchers will be demonstrating about this year.
You can find the latest episode of Talking France on Spotify or Apple, download it here or listen on the link below
This week we're looking at both ends of the age range - from France's new law on 'better ageing' and the increasing number of people aged 100 or older to proposals to limit screen time for children, including a suggestion for a complete ban on TV for children aged under three.
And the EU's new biometric passport checks known as EES (Entry & Exit System) are causing worry and confusion to many listeners - we're answering some commonly-asked questions including the situation for non-EU residents in France and for dual nationals.
Finally, we take a look at the new 'republican integration contract' for foreigners in France.
Talking France is a free podcast made possible by the support of paying members of The Local - you can find our complete back catalogue HERE and you can find out more about becoming a member HERE.
