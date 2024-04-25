VIDEO: France's Macron scores in charity football match

Advertisement

Macron's spot-kick -- scored against a goalkeeper who did not move -- helped the presidential XI defeat a team of healthcare professionals from the Parisian suburb of Plaisir coached by iconic former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, 5-3.

⚽ Emmanuel Macron marque un but sur pénalty lors d'un match caritatif pour les Pièces jaunes pic.twitter.com/BDezufzHmS — RMC Sport (@RMCsport) April 24, 2024

It was the second time that Macron had pulled on a football jersey during his presidency, having also scored a penalty in 2021 against another team of healthcare professionals from Paris suburbs in another charity match.

Wednesday's charity match, which contributed to raising €57,500 for a hospital foundation presided over by Macron's wife Brigitte, was organised by the Varieties Club of France (VCF).

The VCF has earned a reputation in France for organising benefit matches and attracting star names to take part, such as former France coach Laurent Blanc.

The VCF has organised almost 2,500 matches since it was formed in 1971.

Wearing the number three on his white jersey, Macron played the full 90 minutes for a team that also included former France international Christian Karembeu.

Brigitte Macron's hospital foundation was launched in 1989 and aims to raise funds for children and teenagers receiving hospital treatment.