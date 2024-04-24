26 Olympic fan zones planned for Paris during Games

Advertisement

Events at Stade de France and further afield will be broadcast on giant screens at the events, which will be open to the public until 11pm, when the day’s activities end, officials said.

A fanzone will be located in every arrondissement of Paris, apart from the seventh.

The forecourt of the Hôtel de Ville, which will be renamed La Terrasse des Jeux after the elevated terrace that will be installed there, will be open from July 14th and the passage of the Olympic flame – when it will accommodate 6,000 people.

The rest of the time, 2,500 people will be able to enter at the same time to, “follow the events, take part in sports, attend cultural events”, according to Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo.

The three Paris Plages sites – the right bank quays of the Seine, the Bassin de La Villette and the Canal Saint-Martin – will also offer broadcasts, sports and cultural events. Rosa Bonheur's barge Rosa sur Seine, moored at Les Invalides, will host the “Pride House” fanzone dedicated to LGBTQ+ people and their inclusion in sport.

Following the Opening Ceremony, The Jardins du Trocadéro will be transformed into a ‘Park of Champions’, at which the previous day’s medal winners will be able to meet and greet up to 13,500 fans, Martin Fourcade, president of the Paris 2024 Athletes' Commission, told AFP.

On medal day itself, the athletes will go to the Parc de La Villette, transformed into a "Park of Nations" with the various national clubs.

In the run-up to the Olympics, an “olympiade des arrondissements” will give Parisians the chance to test themselves at various sports. The mayor also plans to take a dip in the Seine before the Olympics, with a “grand plongeon” to be organised sometime around June 23rd.