On the Agenda: What's happening in France this week

Monday

A13 closed - the A13 autoroute - one of the major routes in and out of Paris - remains closed on Monday for urgent safety inspections due to concerns about the road surface. It is not known when it will reopen.

Start of assisted dying debates - on Monday evening the health minister is set to give the first speech in parliament on the government's bill to ease France's laws on assisted dying. It is the start of the legislative process for the bill, which is expected to take several months.

Passover - The Jewish festival of Passover will begin before sundown on Monday, April 22nd. It will end after nightfall on April 30th.

Back to school - Pupils in zone C (which includes Paris, Toulouse and Montpellier) will head back to school after the spring holidays on Monday.

Teacher's strike in Seine-Saint-Denis - Unions have called on teachers in the Seine-Saint-Denis département on the outskirts of Paris to walk out again on Monday, as they push for more people to be hired to deal with staff shortages, as well as other issues surrounding pay and plans to introduce 'streaming' in lower-secondary schools.

Tuesday

Printemps de Bourges festival - The popular outdoor music festival, the Printemps de Bourges, runs from April 23rd - 28th and takes place in the central French town of Bourges. This year it will feature artists like Clara Luciani, Béatrice Dalle, Mika, Shaka Ponk - and numerous others.

Thursday

Macron speech - French president Emmanuel Macron will give a speech at the Sorbonne university on Thursday. He is expected to discuss what he sees as 'the future of Europe' in the years to come.

Possible air traffic controllers strike - According to Le Monde, the main air traffic controllers union, the SNCTA, filed a preliminary strike notice for Thursday April 25th, though it remains to be seen whether workers will walk out. The SNCTA is protesting plans to overhaul the organisation of navigation services within air traffic control in France, in addition to pay disputes.

Friday

Best boulangerie - The 11th season of the television show La meilleure boulangerie de France is back. The jury countdown for the best boulangerie (bakery) in France will start on Monday, with the jury making their final decision on Friday, to be broadcast on the M6 channel.

Ratings agencies - several international ratings agencies are expected to give their latest rating to France on Friday, with fears that France's credit rating may be downgraded due to its unexpectedly large budget deficit.

Sunday

National Day of Remembrance for Victims of the Deportation - France recognises people who were deported to concentration camps during World War II on the last Sunday of April, which this year falls on the 28th.

More than 80,000 people were deported from France to concentration camps in Germany and Poland during WWII - most of them Jews but resistance fighters, Communists and trade unionists and Gypsy and Roma people were also among those deported. The memorial day aims to remember the 'victims and heroes' of the deportations - those who were deported and those who tried to prevent the actions or to hide people from authorities.