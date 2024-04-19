French police detain man after alert from Iran consulate in Paris

Advertisement

"The man has exited the consulate and is being interrogated by police," the préfecture said.

A security source earlier told AFP that the mission called in law enforcement after a witness saw "a man enter carrying a grenade or an explosive belt".

Ultimately French police found no explosives at the Iranian consulate in Paris or on a suspect detained there, prosecutors said.

Police arrested the man, born in Iran in 1963, when he exited after appearing to have "threatened violent action" inside, it said.

An AFP journalist said the whole neighbourhood around the consulate in the capital's 16th district had been closed off and a heavy police presence was in place.

Paris transport company RATP on X, formerly Twitter, said traffic had been suspended on two metro lines that transit through stops close to the building.