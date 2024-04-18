France seizes €4.5m coastal villa linked to Vladimir Putin

Advertisement

The property, in the southwestern coastal town of Anglet, was seized in December 2023 as part of an investigation into money laundering, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Nicknamed Suzanna, the palatial, Art déco home was purchased for €5.4 million in 2013, with renovations totalling up to €3.5 million, according to French media.

The probe came to light following a complaint by Transparency International, an NGO that exposes and tracks assets it says are linked to "dirty money".



Investigators are looking into whether the funds used to purchase the home were obtained fraudulently, although prosecutors have stressed no-one has been formally charged.

The Kremlin reacted furiously to the seizure: "Any encroachment on private property is illegal from the onset," spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.