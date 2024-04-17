Péage: France to start scrapping motorway tollbooths

Advertisement

The way motorists in France pay for tolls on motorways is changing. 'Free-flow' tollbooths with sensors and cameras are set to be introduced on some autoroutes - allow people to drive straight through and pay later, either online or at the tabac.

In an interview with Ouest France on Sunday, Philippe Coy, the head of the national confederation for tobacconists (tabacs), said that motorways would replace their toll barriers with gates equipped with cameras that vehicles would drive under, confirming a plan that had been first announced in October 2023.

A sensor scan and an automatic photo of the vehicle will be taken, allowing people to keep driving without stopping - similar to the system in place at the Dartford Crossing in the UK.

The new French technology will first determine whether you have a pre-paid electronic toll badge (known as télépéage) in the car, then it will take note of the category of vehicle (make and model), plus the licence plate number to ensure the right person is billed.

Then, that person will be able to pay their bill either online or in person at a tabac afterwards. According to Coy, the option to pay at the tabac will be introduced during the second half of 2024.

What is télépéage and how does it work?

Where will the new tolls be introduced?

It will start off on the Paris-Normandy axis, along the A13 and A14 motorways.

According to reporting by La Dépêche, the first 'free-flow' toll has already been installed at the Incarville tollbooth along the A13 in the Eure département.

How will the payment work?

The plans to introduce free-flow tollbooths are to be headed up on autoroutes owned by the the North and Eastern motorway company (Société des Autoroutes du Nord et de l'Est de la France, or Sanef), although it is likely that other autoroute operators will follow, if it is a success.

As for the deadline for payment, Coy told Ouest France that motorists would have 48 hours to pay, but Sanef has indicated that the deadline would be within 72 hours after passing through the toll.

This discrepancy is likely to be corrected as the new tollbooths are rolled out.

To find out the amount to pay, you will either log onto the online payment platform via Sanef.com, or pay with the Nirio platform in the tabac. You will communicate your licence number to find your bill, and then you can pay either by card (online) or card/cash (in person).

Cheques will not be accepted, according to Actu France. The same process would also apply for hire cars.

You will also be able to pay in advance of your journey, if you prefer.

If you have a toll badge (the Liber-t tag) then as long as it is positioned in the windscreen, it will be read and detected when you pass through the toll. You can continue payments as normally with this option.

There will also be the choice to create a Sanef customer account on their website. You will be able to upload your vehicle's licence number and a bank card to allow for automatic payment.

Why offer payment at tabacs?

As smoking rates drop, tabcs are offering more services including administrative services such as paying bills or taxes.

Coy added that his "goal is to turn tabacs into everyday drugstores. That is to say, places where you can always find the product you want at the last minute: a gift, local products, batteries, headphones, or pens and paper."

Tabacs are offering more services, including the ability to pay bills and fines, as well as purchasing ammunition (at some stores for eligible people).

In terms of hours, tabacs are usually open six days a week.