Hero Frenchman 'bollard man' offered Australian citizenship

Frenchman Damien Guerot helped tackle the assailant who killed six people in an attack on a Sydney shopping mall, earning his nickname after CCTV footage of him surfaced brandishing a bollard.

Australia's prime minister, Anthony Albanese, announced that Guerot could stay in Australia "as long as he would like" after his heroic feat.

"I say this to Damien - who is dealing with his visa applications - that you are welcome here, you are welcome to stay for as long as you like," Albanese said during a press conference on Tuesday.

"This is someone who we would welcome becoming an Australian citizen, although that would of course be a loss for France," the prime minister added.

If Bollard Man wants to become an Australian, we'd welcome him with open arms. pic.twitter.com/bHKQPQooX4 — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) April 16, 2024

French president Emmanuel Macron also commemorated Guerot for his efforts, noting that he did not act alone.

"Two of our compatriots acted like real heroes. We are very proud and grateful", Macron said on X, the former Twitter, also sending his condolences to the Australian people.

Macron reposted a message from Pierre-Andre Imbert, France's ambassador to Australia, who identified the French nationals as Silas Despreaux and Damien Guerot and said they "showed great courage in trying to stop the attacker."

Guerot began to be recognised for his bravery after CCTV footage surfaced of him confronting the attacker.

As the assailant tried to make his way up an escalator, the video showed Guerot standing guard at the top with a bollard, which earned him the nickname 'Bollard man' in Australia.

Mr Despreaux also confronted the assailant with a bollard during the attack, and the two Frenchman are believed to have helped lead police to his location.

"I just thought, we need something to catch him (...) We didn't think, you cannot think in that moment. It's just like adrenaline. His eyes were like empty eyes, he wasn't there," Guerot told the Australian press afterwards.

Six people were killed in the attack - five women and one man, a security guard originally from Pakistan - and dozens more injured before police officer Amy Scott shot and killed the assailant.

Australian police are reportedly investigating whether the 40-year-old attacker intended to target women specifically.

A Change.org petition was also launched on Saturday night, calling for Guerot to be granted Australian citizenship.

"He is a hero and we need people like this in our country," one signatory wrote.

This is not the first time the bravery of a foreigner has been rewarded with extended residency or promises of citizenship in that country.

In 2018, French President Emmanuel Macron announced he would grant citizenship to 'Le Spiderman', Mamoudou Gassama, a 22-year-old undocumented immigrant in France, who carried out a spectacular rescue of a four-year-old who was dangling from a balcony in Paris.