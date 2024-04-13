Advertisement

Paris 2024 Olympics

About 2,000 foreign troops to help France secure Paris Olympics

AFP
AFP - [email protected]
Published: 13 Apr, 2024 CET. Updated: Sat 13 Apr 2024 07:35 CET
About 2,000 foreign troops to help France secure Paris Olympics
Pedestrians walk past closed-off construction works with the Eiffel Tower in the background at the Champ-de-Mars that will host the beach volleyball competition event during the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Paris on April 12, 2024. (Photo by EMMANUEL DUNAND / AFP)

Some 2,000 foreign troops and police will be sent to Paris to bolster security for this summer's Olympic Games as France remains on high alert following attack threats, the French armed forces minister said Friday.

Advertisement

"We have something like 2,000 foreign police officers, gendarmes and troops who will be joining the protection system for the Olympic Games," Sebastien Lecornu told all-news television station LCI.

France, which will host the games from July 26 to August 11, has raised its security alert to the highest level after a Moscow concert hall attack claimed at least 144 lives on March 22. The Islamic State (IS) group claimed responsibility for the massacre.

The minister said the reinforcements would provide "specific functions" in short supply,  including dog handlers, horse riders and mounted patrols.

READ ALSO: Factcheck: Which areas will be closed in Paris during the Olympics?

In late March, Poland said it would supply troops with an emphasis on sniffer dogs for bomb detection and counter-terrorism operations. It did not specify the number of troops.

Nearly 45,000 police officers and gendarmes will be mobilised in the Paris region for the opening ceremony July 26, which in breaking with tradition will be held along the Seine River instead of the main stadium.

Advertisement

During the games themselves, 18,000 French military troops will be deployed, including 3,000 responsible for aerial surveillance -- in addition to about 35,000 police and gendarmes.

READ ALSO: Paris bosses 'confident' that Seine will be clean enough for Olympic events

 

More

#Paris 2024 Olympics

Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.

Please log in to leave a comment.

See Also