What is 'job dating' in France?

'Un job dating' is the anglicism used by French companies and sectors looking to recruit workers - so if you're looking for a job, it's well worth googling whether there are any scheduled in your area.

It's basically a recruitment event or recruitment fair, although its format is a little like speed dating, hence the name.

In French a job is un travail, un métier, un emploi or - more colloquially - un boulot. However the English word 'job' is also used as well, especially among younger people.

Dating is rencontre and the concept of speed dating (events in which you meet multiple potential dates for a short conversation) is well known, it's usually called either rencontre minute or simply une soirée de speed dating.

Put together these two reasonably well-known anglicisms and we get 'le job dating'.

While they have dropped in popularity over the years, as more recruitment takes place online, 'job dating' events are still common, especially in small towns.

People looking for work attend the event, and they engage in short interviews of about 10 minutes each with multiple different recruiters. If things go well, this could be the first step in the hiring process.

Usually a 'job dating' lasts about half a day or one day. Frequently, these HR events are used to employ seasonal workers or temporary staff, which helps companies hire a large number of people at once.

They can take place either in person or online.

You may come across 'job datings' in plenty of different industries, but they are particularly common in sectors such as healthcare and agriculture. Sometimes they can be geared toward a specific group of people (ie recent graduates).

France's unemployment office France Travail (previously known as Pôle Emploi), often organises 'job dating' events to help unemployed people find work opportunities.

In this case, they are often part of a larger 'salon de l'emploi' (job fair).

How does it work?

Usually you need to sign up to attend in advance. You should bring along your CV and any other employment related documents, although the initial short interview likely will not involve any in-depth discussion of your qualifications.

Recruiters tend to focus more on the personality traits and other elements that might make someone a good or bad fit for their company.

After the short interview, you may ask the recruiter for a business card (or hand them yours) to maintain contact and move forward.

How can I find one near me?

You can search on Google, or go directly to work-focused websites such as LinkedIn and Indeed (the French version) and search 'job dating' followed by the city where you live. Depending on your sector, there will likely be a few events coming up.

Local news outlets often publish the sign-up information for 'job dating' events.

