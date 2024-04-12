Traffic jams expected on roads in Paris region due to holiday getaway

Advertisement

The second-week of French schools’ staggered Spring break begins this weekend, with schools in the Besançon, Bordeaux, Clermont-Ferrand, Dijon, Grenoble, Limoges, Lyon and Poitiers areas breaking up for two weeks, joining establishments in Créteil, Montpellier, Paris, Toulouse and Versailles, where pupils have been on holiday for a week.

And holidays means getaways. Which means more vehicles on the roads.

France’s roads watchdog Bison Futé expects traffic to flow pretty smoothly across most of the country on the second weekend of the Spring holidays – though, for the second weekend in a row, it has warned of “difficult” driving conditions in the Ile-de-France on Friday evening and for much of the day on Saturday.

Advertisement

The A10 and A6 heading away from the capital are expected to see the worst traffic, especially around the tolls, from mid-afternoon into the evening on Friday, it warned. The A13 is also likely to be affected by delays.

The same will apply on Saturday, when Bison Futé also classifies the day as orange in the Île-de-France on routes heading away from the capital. Traffic jams could affect the A10, A6 and A13 freeways from early morning, and are expected to intensify before lunchtime. Bison Futé has recommended being clear of key roads in the Paris region before 8am if at all possible.

Sunday is classified as green throughout France.