PODCAST: Is the Entente Cordiale still worth anything, new French rail pass and 'crookie' v croissant

Advertisement

Host Ben McPartland is joined by The Local France's Emma Pearson, Genevieve Mansfield and John Lichfield to discuss all the latest news and talking points from France.

This week, we're talking about how France is following in Germany's footsteps by introducing a €49 rail pass, which will allow (some) people to enjoy unlimited travel on regional trains this summer.

You can find the Talking France podcast on Spotify or Apple podcasts, download it here or listen on the link below

Ben, Emma and Genevieve also test out the new pastry trend taking the internet by storm: the crookie, a combination of a croissant and a cookie. Between bites, we chat about the history of croissants and the pride French people take in their favourite viennoiserie, which maybe is not so French after all.

Advertisement

We're also talking about 120 years of the Entente cordiale between the UK and France, plus a glance at the long history between the two countries. Spoiler alert: it has not always been very cordial.

From geopolitics to domestic matters, the far right stalwart Jean-Marie Le Pen has been making headlines again in France. We discuss the impact he has had on French politics over the past half century.

And finally, it is tax season in France. The Talking France team gives you an overview of how the French tax declaration will be different this year, plus common mistakes people make when it comes to French taxes.

Talking France is a free podcast made possible by the support of paying members of The Local France. You can find all previous episodes HERE, and find out more about supporting The Local HERE

Further reading