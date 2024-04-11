French care home residents win legal right to a pet

Advertisement

The Loi Bien vieillir (ageing well law) was published in the Journal Officiel on April 8th and among other things it guarantees the legal right to have a pet for residents of the country's Ehpad care homes.

Previously it was up to the individual home whether people would be allowed to bring their pets with them when they moved in, but the new law makes this a legal right - with the proviso that the residents are able to meet their pet's needs and comply with health and safety regulations.

Nursing or care homes will also be able to limit the number of pets per resident.

The law also stipulates that nursing or care home residents are legally entitled to have daily visits from visitors of their choice, and do not have to inform the home's management in advance.

Care homes will only be able to ban visitors in exceptional circumstances - for example if a visit poses a threat to public order or to the safety of the residents or staff.

For people who are receiving in-patient palliative care or end of life care there is an absolute right to daily visits - even in the case of a health crisis.

