Travel news Paywall free
Tell us: What are your questions about the EU's new EES and ETIAS travel systems
Big changes are afoot for travel in Europe with the EU introducing two new systems for travellers - EES and ETIAS. We want to hear from readers about their questions and any worries about the new systems.
After repeated delays, the enhanced checks for travellers - including facial scans and fingerprints - are set to be introduced later in 2024.
The introduction of the Entry & Exit System is due to be followed by the ETIAS system, which introduces an online visa waiver for tourists visiting the EU.
At this stage there is still plenty that we don't know, but we'd like our readers to share their questions and any worries that they have so that we can try to find out the information that is relevant to you.
Please share your views on the form below, or by clicking here.
Comments
See Also
After repeated delays, the enhanced checks for travellers - including facial scans and fingerprints - are set to be introduced later in 2024.
The introduction of the Entry & Exit System is due to be followed by the ETIAS system, which introduces an online visa waiver for tourists visiting the EU.
At this stage there is still plenty that we don't know, but we'd like our readers to share their questions and any worries that they have so that we can try to find out the information that is relevant to you.
Please share your views on the form below, or by clicking here.
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.