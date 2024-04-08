On the Agenda: What's happening in France this week

Advertisement

Monday

Dock and port workers strike - The union representing dock and port workers, Fédération nationale des ports, is calling for a 'dead ports' operation on Monday, April 8th, in protest against the application of measures related to pension reform for port workers.

It is unclear whether this will affect ferries entering or exiting France, but it is most likely to impact freights and commerce.

Tuesday

Eid al-Fitr - For Muslims around the world, the conclusion to Ramadan is expected to fall either on the evening of April 9th or 10th this year.



FR-Alert test - France's emergency text alert system, the FR-Alert, will be tested in Dordogne on Tuesday between 10am and 11am.

Last day of Foire de Nantes - The Nantes fair started on April 5th and will end on the 9th. Boasting family-friendly activities like face-painting, food stands, art and more, you can buy tickets to enjoy the last day of the fair here.

Thursday

Income tax declarations - Starting on April 11th, you will be able to go online to the Impots.Gouv.Fr website to filling in your tax declaration. Depending on your location and situation, you have between 6-8 weeks to file the declaration.

Friday

Paris Metro closures - Metro line 11, between the stations of Belleville and Mairie des Lilas, will be closed for 16 consecutive days, running from Friday, April 12th to Saturday, April 27th for works. Be aware that there may be Metro closures in the months and weeks leading up to the 2024 Olympic Games, as the city prepares its public transportation network.

Saturday

Spring school holidays - With pupils in Zone C (Paris, Toulouse, Montpellier) already off for spring holidays, those in Zone A (Lyon and Bordeaux) will start their two week break on Saturday, April 13th.