Tax form changes, residence rules, and newspapers: 6 essential articles for life in France

A new section has been added to the 2024 French tax declaration, the finance ministry has announced, with declarations set to open on April 11th. Here’s what you need to know.

Changes to 2024 French tax declaration

One thing that often catches foreigners in France unaware is the tax declaration requirements for bank accounts in their home countries.

Do I need to declare my foreign bank accounts to French taxman?

It's not uncommon for second-home owners to decide that they want to move to France full time and make their life here – but there are the some admin steps that you need to take to make this happen…

Explained: How to convert a French second home into your main residence

As a foreigner in France, following French news is a great way to become more integrated into the country – but it’s not always easy to know how certain publications spin things, and what their political angle is.

Here's a look at some of the most popular French news organisations to help you understand their news coverage and likely political angles.

Explained: French newspapers, TV and magazines

When you first see a French pedestrian stepping out into a road – whether it’s a wide open Parisian boulevard, or a narrow, bustling street in the centre of a centuries-old market town – you may well fear for them, their family, and their sanity, given French motorists’ fearful reputation.

Of all road users in France, pedestrians have the greatest legal protections – but they are also expected to obey road safety rules.

Is jaywalking legal in France?

And finally, summer is coming, you’re en route to being beach body ready (by which we mean you have a body and the beach is ready) - so all you need to know now is where to go for the best sand, the sparkliest sea, and the shiniest sun. We’ve got you covered…

Where to find the best beach resorts in France