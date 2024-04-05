French Word of the Day: Baisemain

Advertisement

Why do I need to know baisemain?

Because this is still practised among world leaders and upper class communities.

What does it mean?

Baisemain - roughly pronounced behz-mehn - is the French term for a hand-kiss, combining un baiser which means 'a kiss' (in the formal use of the word, keep in mind the informal version is more vulgar) and une main which is a hand.

It is used as a courteous gesture, historically having been a mark of respect, politeness and admiration from a gentleman to a lady, or even further back to Medieval times when the vassal (or serf) would kiss the hand of his Lord.

Advertisement

The baisemain à la française is its own style of hand-kissing, and unsurprisingly it comes with its own rules.

It should not be done in a public space like on the street or in a bar or restaurant, as the practice is best reserved for enclosed spaces and events, such as receptions or formal parties.

The traditional rules dictate that the woman should initiate by putting her hand out, and then the man should bend down (knees together) and take her hand and lightly move his chin toward it (without actually kissing it).

These days, the practice of hand-kissing has largely been replaced by the bises (or bisous), the greeting involving cheek kisses, but you’ll see French politicians and diplomats do it from time-to-time and it's also still used at some very posh and formal social functions.

Les bonnes manières à la française ne se perdent pas. La preuve avec ce baisemain qu'a fait Emmanuel Macron à Melania Trump, au deuxième jour de son voyage aux États-Unis (Crédits : Ludovic Marin /AFP) pic.twitter.com/DCN99nT9wO — VANITY FAIR FRANCE (@VanityFairFR) April 24, 2018

Former French President Jacques Chirac gained a reputation abroad for consistently greeting important women with the baisemain.

French President Jacques Chirac (L) kisses the hand of former US First Lady Laura Bush during attending the military parade 09 May 2005 on the Red Square in Moscow (Photo by YURY KADOBNOV / AFP)

Use it like this

Le président français a accueilli la première dame américaine avec un baisemain. - The French president welcomed the American First Lady by kissing her hand.

J'ai assisté à une soirée très chic l'autre soir, et tout le monde a salué les femmes avec des baisemains. - I attended a fancy party the other night, and everyone greeted the women with hand-kisses.