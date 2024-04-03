Saharan sand storms forecast for much of France

Advertisement

Six departments in the south-east of the country, including Bouches-du-Rhône which contains Marseille, activated pollution alerts over the weekened because of the sand in the air, while snow on the Alps took on a distinctly sandy tone, and the skies over Nice and Montpellier were obscured by a sepia cloud.

The phenomenon is not unusual, but the event at the end of March was the most intense in several years. And it seems that the next one - forecast for the end of this week - will be even stronger.

Advertisement

With temperatures expected to get close to 30C in the southwest of the country over the weekend as weather front swings up from Africa, meteorologists predict that clouds of sand from the Sahara are ‘inevitable’.

"The latest modelling predicts a major episode over a large part of France over the weekend of Saturday April 6th and Sunday April 7th, 2024,” BFMTV forecaster Guillaume Séchet reported.

Strong winds in the upper atmosphere will pull the sand from Africa to France.

“Substantial concentrations are expected, similar to those observed in the south-east of the country last week, but this time over a large part of the country.”

Guillaume Séchet explains that a large part of France will be affected by the advent of the Sahara sand cloud. It describes that concentrations of fine sand particles will be similar to those which covered the sky over part of south-eastern France.

At the end of March, six departments in the south-east activated pollution alerts for fine particles because of.